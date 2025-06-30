HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Home  » News » Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for demanding money to buy chocolate

Man kills 4-yr-old daughter for demanding money to buy chocolate

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Hemant Waje
June 30, 2025 10:16 IST

A man addicted to alcohol allegedly strangled his four-year-old daughter to death on Sunday after she demanded money to buy chocolate in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said.

Image used only for representational purposes. Photograph: Nino Care/Pixabay.com

The accused, identified as Balaji Rathod, was arrested following the incident on the charge of murder, an official said.

"Rathod was addicted to alcohol, which caused frequent quarrels in his family. His wife had left him and started staying with her father. In the afternoon, his daughter Aarushi asked him for money to buy chocolate. In a fit of rage, he strangled her to death using a saree," the official said.

 

Rathod's wife Varsha has demanded capital punishment for her husband.

The accused is a resident of Bhima Tanda in Udgir taluka of Latur district.

Police registered an FIR on a complaint lodged by his wife and arrested him. Further investigation is underway.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Hemant Waje© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
