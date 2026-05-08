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Why Did Palghar Man End His Life After Mother Scolded Him?

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
1 Minute Read Listen to Article

May 08, 2026 19:23 IST

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A 21-year-old man in Palghar tragically committed suicide after being scolded by his mother, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances surrounding his death.

Key Points

  • A 21-year-old man in Palghar allegedly committed suicide.
  • The man reportedly jumped into Morwane dam in Safale.
  • The suicide occurred after the man's mother scolded him.
  • Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident in Palghar.

A 21-year-old man allegedly committed suicide in Palghar district after his mother scolded him, a police official said on Friday.

Details of the Incident

Yajnesh Sambre, a resident of Naroda, jumped into Morwane dam in Safale here on Thursday, the official added.

 

"As per preliminary findings, Sambre ended his life after his mother got angry at him for some reason. An accidental death case has been registered and further probe into the chain of events that led to his death is underway," assistant inspector Datta Shelke of Safale police station said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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