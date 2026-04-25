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Man Held For Killing Neighbour Over Cumin Seed Theft In Jaisalmer

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 25, 2026 19:39 IST

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A Jaisalmer man has been arrested for the murder of his neighbour, allegedly committed during an attempt to steal cumin seeds to settle a debt, sparking a police investigation into the staged robbery.

Key Points

  • A man in Jaisalmer was arrested for allegedly murdering his neighbour during a cumin seed theft.
  • The accused initially attempted to mislead police by staging a robbery at the victim's home.
  • The victim was alone when the accused allegedly broke into her house to steal cumin seeds.
  • Police investigation revealed the accused's presence at the crime scene through technical analysis.
  • The accused confessed to the crime, citing debt and liquor addiction as motives.

Police on Saturday arrested a man for allegedly shooting dead his 50-year-old neighbour while attempting to steal cumin seeds worth Rs 5 lakh from her house to repay a debt, officials said.

He initially misled investigators by claiming it was a robbery.

 

Cumin Seed Theft Motive

SP Abhishek Shivhare said the incident occurred in Beere ki Dhani under the Jhinjhinyali Police Station area, about 100 km from Jaisalmer.

According to police, the victim, Hatthu Devi (50), was alone at home on the night of April 21 because her husband had gone to attend a wedding function. Her neighbour, Hem Singh (25), aware of this, allegedly planned to steal around 30 bags of cumin stored in the house, they said.

The accused reached the house with an illegal firearm.

Details Of The Crime

When the woman noticed movement and went into a room, he fired at her through a window from close range, fearing he might be identified, police said. The woman died in the incident. Her husband discovered the body when he returned home the next morning, they said.

Police said the accused panicked after the murder and fled without stealing the cumin, they said.

To give the incident the appearance of a robbery, he allegedly took a tractor parked outside the house and abandoned it about eight kilometres away, police said.

Investigation And Arrest

He later returned to the scene and tried to act as a helper, even offering refreshments to police personnel while attempting to erase footprints and tyre marks with sand, officials said.

During the investigation, police grew suspicious because the valuables in the house were found intact.

Technical analysis, including mobile tower location, placed the accused near the crime scene.

Police then questioned him.

The SP said the accused eventually confessed to the crime, adding that he is addicted to liquor and was under heavy debt.

Police said efforts are underway to recover the weapon used in the crime.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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