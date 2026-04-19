How Rajasthan Police Solved Jaisalmer Double Murder Case

Rajasthan Police have successfully solved the Jaisalmer double murder case of an elderly couple, arresting two suspects believed to have committed the crime for robbery.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Rajasthan Police solved the murder of an elderly couple in Jaisalmer's Mohangarh area.

Two suspects, Suresh and Yogesh, have been arrested in connection with the double murder case.

The motive behind the crime is believed to be robbery, as valuables were stolen from the victims.

The elderly couple, Lakharam and Reshma, were found dead in their home by Lakharam's nephew.

Rajasthan Police have claimed to have solved the murder of an elderly couple in Mohangarh area of Jaisalmer district by arresting two accused who allegedly committed the crime with the intent of robbery.

Arrest of the Accused

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Shivhare said the police arrested Suresh, 19, and Yogesh, 24, both residents of Jaisalmer district, who executed the double murder to loot valuables from the victims, they said.

Discovery of the Bodies

The bodies of an elderly couple were found inside their house in the Mohangarh area of Jaisalmer district on Saturday morning, police said.

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as Lakharam, 90, and his wife, Reshma, 85. The couple had no children and lived alone in the house.

Investigation Details

The bodies were discovered by Lakharam's nephew when he visited their house. Lakharam's body was found lying in the courtyard, while his wife's body was inside the room.

Evidence at the Scene

Silver anklets worn by Reshma were missing from her legs. Some footprints were also noticed around the house, which raised suspicion that the couple might have been killed during a robbery.

Ongoing Investigation

The SP said that further interrogation of the accused is underway and a detailed investigation is in progress.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges of murder and robbery, potentially leading to lengthy prison sentences. The police will likely conduct forensic analysis of the crime scene and gather witness statements to build a strong case. Jaisalmer, while generally safe, has seen a rise in petty crime in recent years due to increasing tourism.