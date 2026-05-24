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Odisha Man Arrested For Allegedly Killing Mother After Alcohol-Related Argument

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 24, 2026 19:19 IST

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An Odisha man has been arrested for allegedly murdering his mother after an alcohol-fueled argument, highlighting the devastating consequences of addiction and domestic violence.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Bijay Sahoo allegedly killed his mother, Hiramani Sahoo, after an argument about his alcohol addiction in Kendrapara, Odisha.
  • The incident occurred after Sahoo returned home intoxicated and was scolded by his parents.
  • Sahoo allegedly attempted to assault his father but struck his mother with a wooden plank when she intervened.
  • Villagers apprehended Sahoo as he tried to flee and alerted the police, leading to his arrest for murder.

A man was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing his 70-year-old mother in Odisha's Kendrapara district after his parents scolded him for his alcohol addiction, police said.

Argument Over Alcohol Addiction Turns Fatal

According to the police, Bijay Sahoo returned home in Patuni village on Saturday night in an inebriated condition and got scolded by his parents.

 

In a fit of rage, Sahoo allegedly tried to assault his 74-year-old father Nabaghan Sahoo, a retired CRPF jawan. However, his mother, Hiramani Sahoo, intervened and got hit on her head with a wooden plank, the police said.

Villagers Intervene After The Attack

Hearing screams, villagers rushed to the house and shifted the injured woman to the community health centre at Rajkanika, where doctors declared her dead, a police official said.

Police said the accused tried to flee from the village after the incident, but villagers overpowered him and informed the police.

"The accused has been arrested and booked for murder," Rajkanika police station inspector in-charge Sanjay Kumar Mallick said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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