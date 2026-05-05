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Home  » News » Bengaluru Man Kills Woman, Commits Suicide: What We Know

Bengaluru Man Kills Woman, Commits Suicide: What We Know

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 05, 2026 17:28 IST

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In a shocking incident in Bengaluru, a man allegedly murdered a woman lecturer by setting her car on fire before taking his own life, prompting a police investigation into the motive and circumstances.

Key Points

  • A Bengaluru man allegedly killed a woman lecturer by setting her car on fire in Doddaballapura.
  • The man, Ramanjinappa, was a contract worker and had an alleged illicit relationship with the victim, Saroja.
  • Police suspect an argument led to the man hitting the lecturer with a hammer before setting the car ablaze.
  • The man's severed body was found near railway tracks, indicating suicide.
  • Investigations are ongoing to determine the motive and whether the crime was premeditated.

A 46-year-old man allegedly killed a woman lecturer by setting fire to the car with her inside, before dying by suicide; his severed body was found by railway police the next day, police said on Tuesday.

The deceased, identified as Ramanjinappa, a resident of Doddaballapura, was a contract worker in the tahsildar's office, they said.

 

Details of the Crime

Police said the man, who was married and had apparently separated from his wife, was in an illicit relationship with a woman identified as Saroja, whose charred body was found inside a gutted car in an isolated area near the Bashetty Industrial Area in Doddaballapura taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

Saroja was also married and had a son, police said.

Investigation Unfolds

According to police, on Saturday, the man allegedly borrowed a car from an acquaintance, claiming he had a medical emergency and needed to visit a hospital.

Citing preliminary investigations, a senior police officer said the man picked up the lecturer from a bus stop in Devanahalli. The two spent a couple of hours driving around Nandi Hills and nearby areas.

Later, they reached a secluded spot in Doddaballapura, where it is suspected that an argument ensued inside the car, following which he allegedly hit her on the head with a hammer, the officer said.

He then set the car on fire, reportedly using petrol, and is believed to have died by suicide thereafter, police said.

Aftermath and Ongoing Enquiries

Locals who saw the burning car alerted the police and fire department, who rushed to the spot, extinguished the fire, and found the woman's body completely charred inside the vehicle, the officer added.

His severed body was found near railway tracks in Bidadi by the railway police on Sunday, he said.

The motive and whether the crime was premeditated or impulsive are under investigation, he said.

Saroja's husband filed a complaint accusing Ramanjinappa of killing her, police said, adding that a detailed investigation is underway to establish the exact sequence of events.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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