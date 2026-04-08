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Home  » News » Karnataka Man Arrested for Killing Teacher Over Rs 13 Lakh Debt

Karnataka Man Arrested for Killing Teacher Over Rs 13 Lakh Debt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read

April 08, 2026 21:24 IST

A man in Karnataka has been arrested for the brutal murder of a teacher after she persistently demanded the repayment of a substantial Rs 13 lakh loan, highlighting the deadly consequences of financial disputes.

Key Points

  • A 27-year-old man in Kalaburagi, Karnataka, has been arrested for the alleged murder of a teacher.
  • The motive behind the murder is reportedly a Rs 13 lakh loan that the accused had taken from the victim, who repeatedly demanded repayment.
  • The accused allegedly attacked the teacher with a sharp weapon and then attempted to conceal the crime by setting the body on fire.
  • Police investigation led to the identification and arrest of the accused, who has confessed to the crime and is now in judicial custody.

A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing a teacher after she repeatedly demanded repayment of a Rs 13 lakh loan that he had taken from her, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Amar, allegedly attacked the woman with a sharp weapon and later set the body on fire on the Kamalapur-Kalmood road in the district in an attempt to destroy evidence, they said.

 

Police identified the victim as Jyoti (57), a resident of Kalaburagi city, who was working as a teacher in Bidar district.

The matter came to light after an unidentified female body was found beside the Kamalapur-Kalmood road, they said.

Initially, it was treated as an unidentified body. Based on a complaint from a local resident, a murder case was registered under 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Kamalapur Police Station limits in Kalaburagi district, police said.

The investigation was immediately taken up and her photographs were widely circulated and later, the woman was identified.

Investigation and Arrest

During the investigation, police identified Amar, a resident of Kapnoor area, who owns and runs a milk parlour as the accused, Adduru Srinivasulu, Kalaburagi Superintendent of Police told reporters here.

According to him, Amar had borrowed Rs 13 lakh from Jyoti. She had been repeatedly asking him to return the money and had warned that she would lodge a police complaint if he failed to repay the amount. Fearing this, Amar allegedly planned to kill her.

He reportedly took Jyoti towards the Kamalapur-Kalmood road in a vehicle on April 4. On the way, he stopped the vehicle saying that water needed to be poured into the engine. "When she got down, he allegedly threw chilli powder on her face and attacked her with a sharp weapon. After the murder, he allegedly poured fuel on the body and set it on fire before fleeing the scene," the officer said.

Based on the accused's statement, police recorded his confession, collected evidence in the case, arrested him and produced him before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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