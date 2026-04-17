Kerala Man Vandalises Restaurant Over Chicken Fried Rice

A Kerala man faces charges after allegedly vandalising a restaurant and attacking employees over a dispute about the amount of chicken in his fried rice order.

Key Points A man vandalised a restaurant in Haripad, Kerala, after complaining about the lack of chicken in his fried rice.

The man allegedly attacked restaurant staff, including a woman, and damaged property.

Police have registered a case based on the complaint of a woman staff member and are attempting to identify the accused.

The restaurant claims the incident caused a loss of Rs 35,000.

Police registered a case after a man vandalised a restaurant and attacked employees, alleging that there was insufficient chicken in the fried rice he ordered in Haripad.

Restaurant Vandalism Incident

Haripad police registered the case following the incident at the Chicken Chicago restaurant in Haripad on Thursday afternoon.

Police officials said the incident occurred around 2.30 pm, when the accused arrived at the restaurant in a pickup van and ordered chicken fried rice. However, he started a fight with a staff alleging that there was insufficient chicken in the fried rice.

Accused Turns Violent

As per the FIR, soon the restaurant manager intervened and promised to provide more chicken pieces. But the accused turned violent and threw the plate containing food off the table, the FIR said.

Later, he approached the cash counter, where he verbally abused a woman staffer, held her collar, damaged the computer there and dragged her out of the restaurant, the FIR said.

Investigation Underway

According to police, the restaurant authorities claim that the incident caused a loss of Rs 35,000.

The case was registered based on the complaint of the woman staff, and attempts are on to identify the accused.

Under Indian law, charges for such an incident could include assault, property damage, and potentially charges related to outraging the modesty of a woman. The police investigation will likely involve identifying and apprehending the accused, gathering witness statements, and collecting evidence from the restaurant.