Kerala Man Murdered After Drunken Fight With Friend

A 33-year-old man was allegedly murdered in Kerala after a drunken brawl with his friend, leading to an arrest and a murder investigation.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 33-year-old man named Rahul was allegedly murdered in Erattayar, Idukki, Kerala, following a drunken brawl.

The victim, Rahul, was allegedly strangled by his friend Sajayan after they consumed alcohol together.

Local residents alerted the police, but Rahul succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

Sajayan has been arrested and a murder case has been registered by Kattappana police.

A 33-year-old man was allegedly murdered following a drunken brawl with his friend at Erattayar here, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a native of Erattayar.

Police have arrested his friend Sajayan in connection with the incident.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10.45 pm on Saturday near the old panchayat office in Erattayar.

Details of the Altercation

Rahul and Sajayan were engaged in painting work and had reportedly purchased liquor and consumed it together on Saturday night.

After consuming alcohol, a quarrel broke out between the two.

During the altercation, Sajayan allegedly assaulted Rahul and later strangled him, police said.

He then dragged Rahul to some distance before leaving the spot, police said.

Investigation and Arrest

Local residents who witnessed the incident alerted the police. Rahul was rushed to a hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries, officials said.

Police later took Sajayan into custody from his residence.

A case of murder has been registered by Kattappana police, and the accused will be produced before a court as part of remand proceedings, police added.

Under Indian law, Sajayan could face charges under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code for murder. The investigation will likely involve gathering forensic evidence and witness statements to build a case against the accused.