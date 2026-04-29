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Man Abducted And Killed Over Sister's Death In Udaipur

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 29, 2026 18:53 IST

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In a suspected honour killing case, a man was abducted and murdered in Udaipur, Rajasthan, by his brother-in-law who believed he caused his sister's death.

Key Points

  • A man in Udaipur was allegedly abducted and murdered by his brother-in-law.
  • The accused suspected the victim of being responsible for his sister's death.
  • The victim was killed in a forest area after being abducted.
  • Police have deployed additional forces to maintain law and order in the village.

A man was allegedly abducted and killed by his brother-in-law, who suspected him of being responsible for his sister's death, in Rajasthan's Udaipur district on Wednesday morning, police said.

Details of the Udaipur Abduction and Murder

According to the police, the accused Karan, along with his associates, abducted Pintu Vadera (28), and took him to a forest area, where he was killed by having his head crushed with a rock.

 

Following the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Vivek Singh Rao reached the spot to supervise the situation, while additional police force was deployed in the village to maintain law and order.

Investigation and Aftermath

The incident occurred in Ambavi Upreta village under the Ogna police station area, SHO Ramroop said, adding that the accused suspected that Vadera had a role in the death of his wife, Paru (25), a resident of Chokhla Bara village.

Paru had fallen ill on April 24 and was first taken to a local hospital before being referred to Udaipur due to her critical condition. She died during treatment late on April 27, the SHO said.

Following her death, her family alleged foul play and blamed her in-laws.

"A police team searched the forest area and recovered Vadera's body," he said.

The accused are absconding, and efforts are underway to trace them, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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