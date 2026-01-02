HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » Rajasthan: Man lynched for speaking to married woman on phone

Rajasthan: Man lynched for speaking to married woman on phone

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

January 02, 2026 09:01 IST

x

A 22-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district by the brothers of a married woman after they objected to him speaking to her over the phone, police said on Thursday.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

The accused allegedly lured the man, Palaram, from Hanumangarh, on the pretext of a New Year party and assaulted him in a secluded area, they said.

Sadar Station House Officer (SHO) Subhash Chandra said three accused have been detained and are being questioned. Further investigation is underway.

 

According to police, the accused, along with their friends, took the victim to a party on December 31 night, where they allegedly made him consume alcohol.

After he became intoxicated, he was beaten with pipes, the SHO said.

When his condition deteriorated, the accused tried to take him to a hospital, but he died on the way. They then abandoned his body inside a car and fled away, police said.

The body was found in a parked car near Sector-17 on the Hanumangarh-Sri Ganganagar highway on Thursday. Acting on information from passers-by, the police shifted the body to the district hospital mortuary.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Out on bail, wife's molester sets Nanded man ablaze
Out on bail, wife's molester sets Nanded man ablaze
Nanded brothers killed parents, jumped before train
Nanded brothers killed parents, jumped before train
Assam Couple Hacked To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion
Assam Couple Hacked To Death Over Witchcraft Suspicion
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
'Dehradun Police Wanted To Protect The Killers'
Gurugram man shoots at married woman for refusing proposal
Gurugram man shoots at married woman for refusing proposal

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

New Year: First and Last Countries to Welcome 2026

webstory image 2

10 Thrilling Recipes For Your New Year Party

webstory image 3

Recipe: Katori Chaat

VIDEOS

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 20261:07

Kanyakumari Witnesses India's First Sunrise of 2026

Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi0:58

Vidya Balan celebrates her birthday with the paparazzi

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in J-K's Poonch2:16

Heavy snowfall covers the valley under white blanket in...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO