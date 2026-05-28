Man Dies After Post-Eid Prayer Clash In UP Village

A man died in a violent clash in a Uttar Pradesh village after a minor argument between children escalated following Eid prayers, prompting a police response to maintain order.

Key Points A minor dispute between children escalated into a deadly clash in a Mathura village after Eid prayers.

The clash involved members of two families, resulting in serious head injuries to one man.

The injured man, Nawab, died during treatment at the district hospital.

Police have deployed a heavy force in the village to maintain law and order following the violent incident.

A man was killed on Thursday after a minor dispute between two groups of children escalated into a violent clash between adults in a village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district following Eid prayers, officials said.

The incident took place in Nagla Mev village under the Kosikalan police station area.

How The Village Clash Unfolded

Station House Officer Kamlesh Singh said the children of two men, Ashu and Nawab, were returning home after offering namaz at a mosque when they got into an argument with the children of Idris over some issue.

After reaching home, the children informed their family members about the alleged assault by the other group, following which members of both sides came face-to-face with each other, he said.

What began as an exchange of allegations soon turned into a violent clash, with people from both sides attacking each other with sticks, the officer said.

Police Investigation And Aftermath

Some locals also tried to intervene but Nawab, about 35 years of age, sustained serious head injuries during the clash, Singh said.

He was rushed to a local hospital and later referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment, where he died during treatment, police said.

Nawab's body has been sent for post-mortem examination after completion of legal formalities, the officials said.

Tension prevailed in the area following the incident and a heavy police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, they added.