Man Beaten To Death In Gorakhpur Village Over Rivalry

A man in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, was allegedly beaten to death by relatives due to a long-standing rivalry, highlighting the deadly consequences of unresolved disputes.

Key Points A man in Gorakhpur was allegedly beaten to death by relatives over an old rivalry.

The victim, Ramsevak Chauhan, was attacked with iron rods and sticks.

Ramsevak's parents were seriously injured when they tried to intervene in the assault.

Police have registered a murder case and detained one suspect in connection with the Gorakhpur killing.

The incident stemmed from a long-standing land dispute and family rivalry in Bhusa village.

Relatives allegedly beat a man to death with iron rods and sticks over an old rivalry in a village here, seriously injuring his parents when they tried to intervene, police said on Thursday.

Details of the Gorakhpur Incident

The incident occurred in Bhusa village under the Harpur Budhat police station limits on Wednesday night, they said. The deceased was identified as 30-year-old Ramsevak Chauhan.

According to police and family members, Ramsevak was returning home after irrigating his fields when he was allegedly ambushed and attacked with iron rods and lathis.

Family Accusations and Police Response

Family members alleged that his uncle Shivcharan and cousins Ranjit and Alok, along with a few others, assaulted him due to a long-standing land dispute and family rivalry.

Ramsevak's father, Ramakant Chauhan, a village watchman posted at Harpur Budhat police station, alleged that the accused repeatedly struck his son on the head, stomach and limbs, causing his death on the spot.

He alleged that he and his wife, Chandrawati, were chased and beaten when they tried to rescue their son. The injured were rushed to a hospital where doctors declared Ramsevak dead, police said.

Based on a complaint lodged by Ramakant, police registered a murder case against Ranjit, Alok and Shivcharan, officials said.

Superintendent of Police (North) Gyanendra Kumar said police detained one of the named accused and were conducting raids to arrest the remaining suspects.