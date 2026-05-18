Young Man Dies In Delhi Hit-And-Run Incident

A 20-year-old man tragically died in a Delhi hit-and-run incident on Aruna Asaf Ali Road, prompting a police investigation to find the responsible driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 20-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in Delhi.

The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Mehrauli.

Police are investigating the Delhi hit-and-run and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver.

Authorities are seeking eyewitnesses to provide information about the fatal road accident in Delhi.

A 20-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Victim Identified in Fatal Delhi Accident

The deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Mehrauli.

The police said a PCR call regarding the accident was received following which a team from Kishangarh police station rushed to the spot. During inquiry, it was found that a vehicle had hit the pedestrian and fled from the scene, an officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Rohit was found seriously injured and was shifted to a private hospital in Vasant Kunj, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. An FIR was registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the offending vehicle and its driver involved in the accident.

Seeking Eyewitnesses and Examining CCTV Footage

"CCTV footage from the nearby area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the vehicle involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that multiple teams are working on the case.

The police said they are also trying to trace eyewitnesses who may have seen the accident or noted details of the vehicle. The body has been sent for post-mortem.