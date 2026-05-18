HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Young Man Dies In Delhi Hit-And-Run Incident

Young Man Dies In Delhi Hit-And-Run Incident

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 18, 2026 17:04 IST

x

A 20-year-old man tragically died in a Delhi hit-and-run incident on Aruna Asaf Ali Road, prompting a police investigation to find the responsible driver.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in Delhi.
  • The victim, identified as Rohit, was a resident of Mehrauli.
  • Police are investigating the Delhi hit-and-run and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the vehicle and driver.
  • Authorities are seeking eyewitnesses to provide information about the fatal road accident in Delhi.

A 20-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle on Aruna Asaf Ali Road in southwest Delhi, police said on Monday.

Victim Identified in Fatal Delhi Accident

The deceased has been identified as Rohit, a resident of Mehrauli.

 

The police said a PCR call regarding the accident was received following which a team from Kishangarh police station rushed to the spot. During inquiry, it was found that a vehicle had hit the pedestrian and fled from the scene, an officer said.

Police Investigation Underway

Rohit was found seriously injured and was shifted to a private hospital in Vasant Kunj, where doctors declared him brought dead, police said. An FIR was registered and further investigation into the matter is underway.

Police said efforts are underway to identify the offending vehicle and its driver involved in the accident.

Seeking Eyewitnesses and Examining CCTV Footage

"CCTV footage from the nearby area is being examined to ascertain the sequence of events and identify the vehicle involved in the incident," the officer said, adding that multiple teams are working on the case.

The police said they are also trying to trace eyewitnesses who may have seen the accident or noted details of the vehicle. The body has been sent for post-mortem.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Man Dies After Being Hit By DTC Bus In Delhi
Man Dies After Being Hit By DTC Bus In Delhi
19-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by DTC Bus in Azadpur, Delhi
19-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by DTC Bus in Azadpur, Delhi
Fatal Accident on Delhi's ITO Flyover Claims One Life
Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested
Delhi Police Nab Driver In Fatal IPL Hit-And-Run Case
Delhi Police Nab Driver In Fatal IPL Hit-And-Run Case

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Why A Swimming Workout Is So Beneficial: 8 Reasons

webstory image 2

10 Of Bombay's Oldest Restaurants

webstory image 3

Indian Towns With A European Vibe

VIDEOS

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway4:05

PM Modi receives grand welcome in Norway

Watch: PM Modi shares glimpses from his visit to Sweden2:19

Watch: PM Modi shares glimpses from his visit to Sweden

PM Modi Concludes Sweden Visit, Leaves for Norway3:06

PM Modi Concludes Sweden Visit, Leaves for Norway

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO