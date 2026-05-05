Delhi Police Nab Driver In Fatal IPL Hit-And-Run Case

Delhi Police have arrested a truck driver who fled the scene after a fatal hit-and-run incident involving two cousins returning from an IPL match, sparking a thorough investigation.

Key Points Delhi Police arrested a truck driver for a fatal hit-and-run after an IPL match.

The accused, Tuntun alias Titu, fled to Bihar after the incident.

CCTV footage and investigation led to the identification and arrest of the driver.

The victims, two cousins, died after being hit by the truck near Parliament Street.

Police are investigating if the driver was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The Delhi Police has arrested a truck driver for a hit-and-run that killed two cousins returning home after watching an IPL match here, an officer said on Tuesday.

Arrest and Investigation Details

The accused, 20-year-old Tuntun alias Titu, a native of Bihar currently residing in Yamuna Khadar in Delhi, was apprehended from Samastipur in Bihar on May 4, he said.

The arrest comes days after the fatal accident that occurred on the night of April 27 near Mahadev Road T-point in the Parliament Street area, where a truck rammed into a motorcycle from behind, killing Yagya Bhatia (20) and his 14-year-old cousin Abhav Bhatia, both residents of Ashok Nagar.

The driver fled the scene with the vehicle, the officer said.

Evidence and Pursuit

During the investigation, authorities identified and seized the truck based on CCTV footage and local input.

Further probing of CCTV footage analysis, technical surveillance, bank transactions and human intelligence led to the identification and tracing of the accused driver.

The officer said police teams learned of his whereabouts in Bihar, and a team was immediately dispatched to the spot.

"The accused fled Delhi after the incident and was hiding in Bihar," the officer said.

Legal Proceedings and Further Inquiries

Police said the accused will be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

"Our teams are interrogating him to know if the accused was drunk during the accident," the officer said.

"We learned that the accused called some of his family members after the incident and then fled the city," the senior police officer said.

The police are likely to question his brother as well, since he went to their village on his brother's advice, said the officer.

After the incident, both victims were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where doctors declared them brought dead. Family members alleged that the truck ran over the victims, causing fatal injuries.

Police said the investigation is underway.