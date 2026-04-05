19-Year-Old Dies After Being Hit by DTC Bus in Azadpur, Delhi

A 19-year-old tragically died in Delhi's Azadpur after being struck by a DTC bus in a hit-and-run, prompting a police investigation to find the driver and determine the circumstances of the fatal accident.

Key Points A 19-year-old man was killed after being hit by a speeding DTC bus in Delhi's Azadpur area.

The DTC bus driver fled the scene after the accident, leaving the vehicle behind.

Police are investigating the incident, reviewing CCTV footage, and recording eyewitness statements to identify the driver and the exact sequence of events.

The accident occurred on a busy stretch in Azadpur, known for traffic congestion and heavy vehicular movement.

A 19-year-old man was killed after being hit by a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Sunday, an official said.

The incident was reported to the Adarsh Nagar police station at around 5.30 pm via a PCR call.

Upon reaching the spot, police found the victim, identified as Akash, a resident of Sahipur village in Shalimar Bagh, lying on the road in a severely injured condition and was later declared dead, police in a statement said.

The victim was allegedly hit by a speeding DTC bus, following which the driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle. The sudden nature of the collision led to chaos at the site, with locals gathering at the spot soon after the incident.

"A crime team was immediately called to inspect the scene, and a forensic examination of the spot was carried out. The body was later shifted to the BJRM mortuary for postmortem. The family members of the deceased have been informed," read the statement.

According to the police, preliminary inquiry indicates that the accident occurred on a busy stretch in Azadpur, where traffic congestion and heavy vehicular movement are common during evening hours.

Police are examining whether the victim was crossing the road at the time of the accident or if other factors contributed to the incident.

Ongoing Investigation

As part of the probe, multiple police teams have been deployed to identify the offending bus and trace its driver.

"CCTV footage from nearby roads, traffic signals and commercial establishments is being scanned to establish the exact sequence of events and identify the route taken by the vehicle after the incident. Efforts are also being made to verify the bus route and narrow down the list of DTC vehicles," a police source said.

The police said that statements of eyewitnesses are being recorded to corroborate the sequence of events.

"A case is being registered, and further investigation is underway," the officer added.