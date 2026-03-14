Fatal Accident on Delhi's ITO Flyover Claims One Life

A tragic road accident on Delhi's ITO flyover resulted in the death of a 20-year-old and injuries to two others, prompting a police investigation into the hit-and-run incident and raising concerns about road safety.

Key Points A 20-year-old man was killed and two others injured in a road accident on the ITO flyover in Delhi.

The accident occurred when their scooter was allegedly struck by an unidentified truck.

Police have registered a case and are investigating the incident, using CCTV footage to identify the truck.

None of the three individuals on the scooter were wearing helmets at the time of the accident, raising safety concerns.

The offending vehicle has been identified and the scooter has been recovered as part of the ongoing investigation.

A 20-year-old man was killed, and two others were injured after a truck allegedly struck the scooter they were riding on the ITO flyover in central Delhi, police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred around 1.30 am during the intervening night of March 11 and 12, when the three were returning home after a night out, they said.

Following the accident, police received information about the road incident and the injured individuals were transported to Lok Nayak Hospital.

At the hospital, Karan (20), a resident of Faridabad, was declared dead by doctors. The other two occupants of the scooter - Yash Kapoor (20), also from Faridabad, and Sandeep Bhatia (44) - sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment, police said, adding that none of the three was wearing helmets at the time of the accident.

The trio had left Faridabad, heading towards Jama Masjid, with Yash Kapoor driving the scooter. Karan was seated between Kapoor and Bhatia at the moment of the collision, police said.

During the journey, the scooty was allegedly hit from the side by an unidentified truck on the flyover. Due to the impact, the two-wheeler was dragged forward for a few metres before coming to a halt, police added.

A case has been registered at the I P Estate police station under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving) and 125(a) (Act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, they said.

Investigation and Vehicle Identification

Police have identified the offending vehicle by analysing CCTV footage from the area and using information from toll plaza records. The scooter involved in the accident has been recovered and is registered in the name of Yash Kapoor's mother, according to the police.

The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at Lok Nayak Hospital on March 12.