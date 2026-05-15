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Man Dies After Being Hit By DTC Bus In Delhi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 15, 2026 16:28 IST

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A 40-year-old man was killed in Delhi after being hit by a speeding DTC bus near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station, prompting a police investigation into the fatal hit-and-run.

Key Points

  • A 40-year-old man died after being struck by a speeding DTC bus near Dhaula Kuan Metro station in Delhi.
  • The DTC bus driver fled the scene after the fatal accident.
  • A motorcyclist sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision.
  • Police are investigating the DTC bus accident and reviewing CCTV footage to identify the bus and driver involved.

A 40-year-old man was killed on Friday morning after a speeding DTC bus hit him near the Dhaula Kuan Metro station in southwest Delhi, police said.

DTC Bus Driver Flees After Fatal Accident

The driver of the DTC bus fled the spot along with the vehicle after the incident, in which a biker suffered minor injuries, they said.

 

According to a police statement, Vijay Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, was killed after he was hit by the bus as he was attempting to cross the road near an exit gate of the Dhaula Kuan Metro station.

"An orange DTC bus struck Singh with considerable force. He died on the spot. A motorcyclist also suffered minor injuries after losing balance due to the collision," the statement said.

Police Investigation Underway

A police team, which reached the spot, shifted the body to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital for preservation and medico-legal formalities.

Investigators are scanning CCTV camera footage from the nearby traffic intersections, Metro exit points and roadside establishments to identify the offending bus and trace its driver, a police officer told PTI.

The accident led to a brief traffic congestion on the busy Dhaula Kuan carriageway before normal movement was restored, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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