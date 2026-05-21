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Home  » News » Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Bus In Beed

Motorcyclist Dies After Collision With Bus In Beed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 21, 2026 21:55 IST

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A 22-year-old man tragically died in Beed, Maharashtra, after his motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus, prompting a police investigation into the fatal accident.

Key Points

  • A 22-year-old man was killed in Beed after his motorcycle was hit by an MSRTC bus.
  • The fatal collision occurred near Neknoor on the Ahilyanagar-Ahmedpur highway.
  • The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to become lodged in the front of the bus.
  • Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the Beed accident.

A 22-year-old man was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus in Beed on Thursday, a police official said.

Details Of The Fatal Beed Accident

The incident took place at 8:30pm near Neknoor on Ahilyanagar-Ahmedpur highway, he added.

 

"An MSRTC bus going from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to Latur rammed into the motorcycle of Ravi Vinayak Dudhbhate, a resident of Wadgaon in Tuljapur tehsil of Dharashiv district. The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcycle got lodged in the front portion of the bus. Dudhbhate died on the spot," he said.

Police Investigation Underway

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, the Neknoor police station official added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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