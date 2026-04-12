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Motorcyclist Dies After Collision with Electric Bus in Maharashtra

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 12, 2026 16:35 IST

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A 20-year-old man tragically died in Beed, Maharashtra, after his motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) electric bus, prompting a police investigation into the fatal accident.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man died in Beed after his motorcycle was hit by an electric bus.
  • The fatal collision occurred near Lokhandi Savargaon in Ambajogai tehsil.
  • The motorcyclist, Atharva Mahadev Dhage, died at the scene of the accident.
  • Police have registered a case and are investigating the circumstances of the electric bus accident.

A 20-year-old man died on Sunday after his motorcycle was hit by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) electric bus in Beed district, a police official said.

The incident took place near Lokhandi Savargaon in Ambajogai tehsil in the morning, he added.

 

"Atharva Mahadev Dhage was on his way to his native Dhanora area when his motorcycle was hit by the e-bus coming from the opposite direction. He died on the spot. The accident left the motorcycle completely mangled," the official said.

A case has been registered and further probe is underway, he said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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