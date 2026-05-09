One Dead After Clash In Baghpat Village

A 27-year-old man died in a violent clash between two groups in Baghpat's Nangal village, prompting a police investigation and heightened security measures.

Key Points A 27-year-old man died after a clash between two groups in Nangal village, Baghpat.

The victim, Deepak, sustained serious injuries during the altercation.

Police have detained one person for questioning in connection with the clash.

A case has been registered based on a complaint from the deceased's family.

Police have deployed personnel in the village to maintain order.

A 27-year-old man died following a clash between two groups here on Friday, police said, adding that one person has been detained for questioning.

Details of the Baghpat Village Incident

The incident took place in Nangal village under the Chaprauli police station area, police said.

According to police, Deepak, a resident of the village, sustained serious injuries during the altercation between the two sides. After receiving information, police reached the spot and shifted him to the community health centre in Chaprauli, where doctors declared him dead.

The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination, police said.

Police Investigation and Response

Based on a complaint lodged by the deceased's family members, a case has been registered at Chaprauli police station. One person involved in the clash has been taken into custody, they said.

Baraut Circle Officer Anshu Jain said further legal action was being taken on the basis of the complaint.

Police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, and the situation is normal, the officer added.