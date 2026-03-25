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Ahmedabad Man Held for Murdering Sleeping Youth in Revenge Killing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 25, 2026 16:03 IST

In a shocking case of revenge killing in Ahmedabad, a man has been arrested for allegedly murdering a sleeping youth he suspected of killing his brother, highlighting the dangerous consequences of vigilante justice.

Key Points

  • A man in Ahmedabad has been arrested for allegedly murdering a youth he suspected of killing his brother.
  • The accused confessed to stabbing the victim while he was sleeping outside his residence.
  • The murder was motivated by revenge for the death of the accused's brother one and a half years ago.
  • Ahmedabad Crime Branch teams tracked down and arrested the suspect within hours of the murder.
  • The accused has been charged under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Police Act.

Police have arrested a 28-year-old man in Ahmedabad for allegedly killing a youth in his sleep, suspecting him of murdering his brother, officials said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred in the wee hours of Tuesday in the Guptanagar area of Ahmedabad.

 

Details of the Crime

During interrogation, the accused, identified as Guptanagar resident Vinod (alias Vicky) Rangwal, told the police that his brother Shravan Rangwal was found dead near the Chandranagar Bridge one-and-a-half years back, a Crime Branch release said. Suspecting Hitesh Meghwal (25) was responsible for the death, the accused then began plotting his revenge.

Around 2 am on Tuesday, Vinod allegedly stabbed Meghwal repeatedly while he was sleeping outside his residence at a chawl (row tenement) in Guptanagar, the release said.

The attacker, armed with a knife, wore a jacket and a cap to conceal his identity and fled the scene after murdering Meghwal.

Swift Arrest by Ahmedabad Crime Branch

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch immediately formed multiple teams and tracked down the suspect within hours near a hospital gate, the release said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Gujarat Police Act.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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