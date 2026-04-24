Man Dies After Alleged Attack In Kattakada, Kerala

A 24-year-old man tragically died after an alleged attack following a brawl in Kattakada, Kerala, prompting a police investigation into the incident.
Key Points
- A 24-year-old man named Rahul died after an alleged attack in Kattakada, Kerala.
- The incident occurred after a brawl near Rajashree Auditorium.
- Police suspect the accused had a previous altercation with Rahul at a bar.
- An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused in the Kattakada attack.
A 24-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked following a brawl at Kattakada here, police said on Friday.
The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a native of Elluvila near Kattakada.
Police Investigation Underway
According to police, the accused, who is yet to be identified, fled the scene soon after the incident.
Officials said a scuffle broke out between Rahul and the assailant in front of Rajashree Auditorium near Killy, Kattakada, at around 10.45 pm on Thursday.
In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly stabbed Rahul using an object resembling a vehicle key.
Suspect Had Previous Altercation
Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.
Police suspect the accused had an earlier altercation with Rahul at a bar and later followed him before carrying out the attack.
An investigation is underway. The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.