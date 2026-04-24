Man Dies After Alleged Attack In Kattakada, Kerala

A 24-year-old man tragically died after an alleged attack following a brawl in Kattakada, Kerala, prompting a police investigation into the incident.

Key Points A 24-year-old man named Rahul died after an alleged attack in Kattakada, Kerala.

The incident occurred after a brawl near Rajashree Auditorium.

Police suspect the accused had a previous altercation with Rahul at a bar.

An investigation is underway to identify and apprehend the accused in the Kattakada attack.

A 24-year-old man died after he was allegedly attacked following a brawl at Kattakada here, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Rahul, a native of Elluvila near Kattakada.

Police Investigation Underway

According to police, the accused, who is yet to be identified, fled the scene soon after the incident.

Officials said a scuffle broke out between Rahul and the assailant in front of Rajashree Auditorium near Killy, Kattakada, at around 10.45 pm on Thursday.

In a fit of rage, the accused allegedly stabbed Rahul using an object resembling a vehicle key.

Suspect Had Previous Altercation

Rahul was rushed to a nearby hospital but succumbed to his injuries.

Police suspect the accused had an earlier altercation with Rahul at a bar and later followed him before carrying out the attack.

An investigation is underway. The body will be handed over to the family after the postmortem, police added.

The police investigation will focus on identifying the assailant and determining the exact sequence of events leading to Rahul's death. In India, investigations into violent crimes typically involve gathering forensic evidence, interviewing witnesses, and tracing the suspect's movements before and after the incident.