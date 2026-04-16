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Man Dies After Intervention in Drunken Brawl: Two Arrested

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 16, 2026 20:10 IST

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A 38-year-old man tragically died after intervening in a drunken brawl in Vizhinjam, Kerala, leading to the arrest of two brothers for alleged murder.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • A 38-year-old man died after intervening in a drunken brawl at a bar in Vizhinjam, Kerala.
  • Two brothers, Achu and Ananthu, have been arrested for allegedly beating Suman S to death after he tried to de-escalate the situation.
  • The victim sustained multiple internal fractures and injuries to vital organs, including the lungs and spine, during the assault.
  • Police investigations revealed that the assault continued even after the victim fell unconscious, leading to his death.

A 38-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death following a drunken brawl at Vizhinjam, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Suman S, who lived in a rented house in Thiruvallam.

 

He was found lying on the roadside near Port Palace Bar in Mukkola, Vizhinjam, at around 12.10 am.

Police have arrested two brothers, Achu and Ananthu, for allegedly beating Suman to death, officials said.

Details of the Incident

According to police, a group including Achu was involved in a fight with another person at the bar on Thursday night.

When Suman intervened to de-escalate the situation, they allegedly turned on him and attacked him.

Following the clash, Achu called his brother Ananthu to the bar.

Although Suman ran out of the bar, Achu and Ananthu chased him and continued the assault.

They allegedly did not stop even after Suman fell unconscious, police said.

Passersby later intervened and shifted Suman to a hospital, where he was declared dead.

Vizhinjam police have registered a murder case.

Apart from Achu and Ananthu, the police also took their friends Suryajith and Krishnaprasad into custody, but they were later released.

By noon, police had formally recorded the arrests of Achu and Ananthu, who were later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

The body was handed over to relatives after the postmortem, police said.

Police officials said the postmortem revealed multiple internal fractures leading to internal bleeding.

They said vital organs, including the lungs and spine, were injured in the attack, resulting in his death.

There were also external injuries on his face and head, police added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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