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Man Arrested For Social Media Post Against Modi, Adityanath

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

June 02, 2026 23:51 IST

A man in Uttar Pradesh was arrested and jailed for allegedly circulating objectionable social media remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, sparking concerns about public order.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Sultanpur for allegedly circulating objectionable remarks against PM Modi and CM Adityanath on social media.
  • The social media post contained abusive and objectionable language, triggering resentment among locals.
  • Police arrested the man after the post went viral and raised concerns about public order.
  • The accused was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody.
  • Police have warned of strict action against those sharing inflammatory content on social media.

A man was arrested and sent to jail for allegedly circulating objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media, police said on Tuesday.

Arrest Details and Charges

Local SHO Mahendra Pratap Singh said a case was registered against Anant Kumar Shukla, a resident of Bhawanigarh village in Sultanpur district, for allegedly circulating a social media post containing abusive and objectionable language.

 

The post went viral and triggered resentment among the locals, raising concerns about a possible disturbance to public order, police said.

Legal Proceedings and Police Warning

Acting on the complaint, police arrested Shukla from his village on Tuesday. He was later produced before a court, which remanded him to judicial custody, the SHO said.

Circle Officer Ashutosh Kumar said strict action would continue against those found sharing inflammatory, objectionable or content disrupting law-and-order on social media.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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