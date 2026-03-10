HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Man in Uttar Pradesh Arrested Over Social Media Post About Lord Krishna

Man in Uttar Pradesh Arrested Over Social Media Post About Lord Krishna

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

March 10, 2026 23:59 IST

x

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly posting offensive remarks about Lord Krishna on social media, sparking legal action and highlighting the sensitivity surrounding online religious content.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for allegedly posting objectionable comments about Lord Krishna on social media.
  • The arrest followed a written complaint filed by a Sub-Inspector at Deoband police station.
  • The accused, identified as Ravikant, was apprehended during a police patrol.
  • An FIR was registered, and legal proceedings are underway against Ravikant.

Police here on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Lord Krishna on social media, officials said.

A case was registered at Deoband police station on Monday based on a written complaint by Sub-Inspector Nitin Kumar.

 

Details of the Arrest

Station House Officer Amar Pal Sharma said the accused, identified as Ravikant, a local, had allegedly posted objectionable comments about the deity on a social media platform.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.

The SHO said Ravikant was arrested during checking and patrolling by a Deoband police station team.

He was produced before a court and further legal proceedings are underway, Sharma added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Saharanpur trio arrested over controversial social media post
Bhushan sparks row with tweets on Lord Krishna
Bhushan sparks row with tweets on Lord Krishna
UP man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi on FB
UP man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi on FB
Tension in UP district over post on Prophet, 1 held after protests
Tension in UP district over post on Prophet, 1 held after protests
Scribe, TV channel head arrested over content on Yogi
Scribe, TV channel head arrested over content on Yogi

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Beautiful Historic Mosques Of India

webstory image 2

7 Foods Best Had Before Bed For Better Sleep

webstory image 3

Just How Educated Are These Actors?

VIDEOS

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC2:10

Oxford students praise India's inclusive education at UNHRC

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First Bhasma Aarti4:15

Divine Moment! Kanika Mann Gets Goosebumps During First...

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour0:57

Kiara Advani wins hearts with her style and glamour

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO