Man in Uttar Pradesh Arrested Over Social Media Post About Lord Krishna

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly posting offensive remarks about Lord Krishna on social media, sparking legal action and highlighting the sensitivity surrounding online religious content.

Police here on Tuesday arrested a man for allegedly making objectionable remarks about Lord Krishna on social media, officials said.

A case was registered at Deoband police station on Monday based on a written complaint by Sub-Inspector Nitin Kumar.

Details of the Arrest

Station House Officer Amar Pal Sharma said the accused, identified as Ravikant, a local, had allegedly posted objectionable comments about the deity on a social media platform.

Acting on the complaint, police registered an FIR and launched a search for the accused.

The SHO said Ravikant was arrested during checking and patrolling by a Deoband police station team.

He was produced before a court and further legal proceedings are underway, Sharma added.