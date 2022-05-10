News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » UP man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi on FB

UP man held for 'objectionable' remarks against Modi on FB

Source: PTI
May 10, 2022 11:22 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

A man was arrested for allegedly making objectionable comments against Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, the police said on Tuesday.

Irfan Hussain of Darani village in Kudh Fatehgarh area of Uttar Pradesh was held following a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party workers, Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said.

 

Hussain was booked under sections 67 (transmitting obscene material) and 153 A (spreading disharmony among people) of the Information Technology Act for his Facebook post, the police said. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Bihar professor beaten up for sharing Facebook post critical of Vajpayee
Bihar professor beaten up for sharing Facebook post critical of Vajpayee
Maulvi among 3 arrested for killing man over FB post
Maulvi among 3 arrested for killing man over FB post
10 things you need to stop posting on Facebook right now!
10 things you need to stop posting on Facebook right now!
Mohali a terror attack? Will let you know, says DGP
Mohali a terror attack? Will let you know, says DGP
Shilpa Sees RED!
Shilpa Sees RED!
When will India become $5 trn economy? Not before FY29
When will India become $5 trn economy? Not before FY29
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
Santoor maestro Shivkumar Sharma is dead
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Jailed for someone else's FB post -- it could happen to you!

Jailed for someone else's FB post -- it could happen to you!

The Facebook Menace

The Facebook Menace

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances