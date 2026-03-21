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Man Held for Posting Objectionable AI Images of PM Modi

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

March 21, 2026 14:01 IST

A man has been arrested by Delhi Police for allegedly posting offensive AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, raising concerns about the misuse of artificial intelligence and online content manipulation.

Key Points

  • A man has been arrested for allegedly creating and sharing objectionable AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media.
  • The accused, Siddhnath Kumar, was arrested in a joint operation by Delhi Police and Bihar local authorities.
  • Police suspect the AI-generated content was intended to mislead the public and disrupt public order.
  • The accused also shared morphed images involving a female BJP legislator and a female leader from abroad.
  • Kumar has been booked under sections related to forgery, defamation, and criminal intimidation.

Delhi Police has arrested a man from Bihar's Arwal district for allegedly posting objectionable AI-generated images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media, an official said on Saturday.

The accused, who was arrested from Maulanachak village in a joint operation by Delhi Police and their local counterparts, has been identified as Siddhnath Kumar, a senior police officer said.

 

Kumar has been brought to Delhi for further probe, police said.

Investigation Details

A case was registered against the accused with the Special Cell in Lodhi Colony. During the probe, it was found that Kumar allegedly created and circulated objectionable images of Prime Minister Modi using artificial intelligence (AI) tools, which were posted on social media from multiple accounts, police said in a statement.

Police suspect the content was uploaded with the intention of misleading people and disturbing public order. The accused also shared morphed images involving a woman BJP legislator and a woman leader from abroad.

Police are examining the extent of circulation and the networks through which the content was disseminated, the statement said.

Kumar has been booked under sections 336(4) (forgery), 356 (defamation) and 351(1) (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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