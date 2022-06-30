News
Hyderabad man held for threatening social media post on Modi, Shah, Yogi

Source: PTI
June 30, 2022 14:00 IST
A man, who allegedly put up a social media post threatening to behead Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, was arrested in Hyderabad, the police said on Thursday.

IMAGE: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph: Sandeep Pal

The man -- Abdul Majid -- had in the post said the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh and Bharatiya Janata party leaders should apologise for the controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed made by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma, or their heads will be separated, they said.

 

The Moghalpura police on its own booked a case against Majid for the inflammatory post and arrested him on Wednesday, the police said.

He was produced before a local court which directed the police to give him a notice under Section 41A of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), a senior police official said.

Section 41A of the CrPC mandates that in cases where one's arrest is not immediately necessary the police shall issue a notice directing the person (to appear before a police officer) against whom a reasonable complaint has been made.

Accordingly, police issued the notice to Majid, who was subsequently let off, the official said.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
