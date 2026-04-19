Man Gets 25 Years For Abducting Minor Under False Pretext

A Ballia court sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for abducting a minor girl with false promises of marriage, highlighting the severity of crimes against children.

Key Points A man in Ballia has been sentenced to 25 years in jail under the POCSO Act.

The conviction relates to the abduction of a 15-year-old girl under the false promise of marriage.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convicted man.

The incident occurred in November 2023 in a village under Bhimpura police station.

A Ballia court has sentenced a man, charged under the POCSO Act, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting a minor girl under the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.

Court Imposes Strict Penalty

The court of Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000, they said.

According to the prosecution, the case pertains to a village in Bhimpura police station, where, in the early hours of November 23, 2023, Bunty Chauhan abducted a 15-year-old girl (a resident of the same village) by luring her with a false promise of marriage.

Investigation and Charge Sheet

Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.

Upon completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court.

On Saturday, the court held Chauhan guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000, the SP said.

Under Indian law, offences under the POCSO Act often involve stringent penalties to protect children from sexual abuse and exploitation. The next stage typically involves ensuring the victim receives appropriate counselling and support services, while the convicted individual may appeal the court's decision to a higher court.