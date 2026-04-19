Man Gets 25 Years For Abducting Minor Under False Pretext

A Ballia court sentenced a man to 25 years rigorous imprisonment under the POCSO Act for abducting a minor girl with false promises of marriage, highlighting the severity of crimes against children.
Key Points
- A man in Ballia has been sentenced to 25 years in jail under the POCSO Act.
- The conviction relates to the abduction of a 15-year-old girl under the false promise of marriage.
- The court also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000 on the convicted man.
- The incident occurred in November 2023 in a village under Bhimpura police station.
A Ballia court has sentenced a man, charged under the POCSO Act, to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for abducting a minor girl under the pretext of marriage, police said on Sunday.
Court Imposes Strict Penalty
The court of Additional District Judge (POCSO) Pratham Kant on Saturday also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000, they said.
According to the prosecution, the case pertains to a village in Bhimpura police station, where, in the early hours of November 23, 2023, Bunty Chauhan abducted a 15-year-old girl (a resident of the same village) by luring her with a false promise of marriage.
Investigation and Charge Sheet
Based on a complaint by the girl's mother, the police registered a case against the accused under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections.
Upon completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet against the accused in court.
On Saturday, the court held Chauhan guilty and sentenced him to 25 years of imprisonment and also imposed a fine of Rs 35,000, the SP said.