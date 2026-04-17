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Accused Arrested For Abducting, Raping Minor Girl For A Year

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 17, 2026 17:08 IST

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A man has been arrested in Gujarat for allegedly abducting and repeatedly raping a 17-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh for nearly a year, highlighting the ongoing issue of abduction and sexual assault.

Key Points

  • A man was arrested in Gujarat for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl from Ballia, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The accused allegedly raped the minor girl for approximately one year after abducting her.
  • The victim was safely rescued by the police, and additional charges, including those under the POCSO Act, have been added to the case.
  • The accused has been sent to judicial custody for 14 days.

A man was arrested from Gujarat for allegedly abducting a 17-year-old girl and raping her for nearly a year, police said on Friday, adding that police have also safely rescued the minor.

Details of the Abduction Case

According to the police, the girl, a resident of a village in the Chitbaragaon area here, was abducted on the night of April 17 last year.

 

A case was registered against unknown persons under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), based on a written complaint filed by the girl's mother.

Arrest and Investigation

Superintendent of Police of Ballia Omvir Singh on Friday said that, on April 14, police arrested Gyan Tiwari alias Gyan Singh (30), a resident of Fatehpur district, from Gujarat's Ahmedabad.

The abducted girl gave a statement to the police alleging that Tiwari had abducted her, taken her to Gujarat, and had been raping her for approximately one year.

Charges and Legal Proceedings

The SP further informed that, based on the girl's statement, additional charges under sections 87 and 64(1) of the BNS, as well as relevant sections of the POCSO Act, have been added to the case.

He added that the police on Friday produced the arrested accused in a court in Ballia, which sent him to jail under judicial custody for 14 days.

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to abduction, rape, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The investigation will likely involve gathering further evidence, recording witness statements, and potentially conducting forensic analysis to build a strong case for prosecution.
Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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