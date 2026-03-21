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Home  » News » Lucknow Man Arrested for Kidnapping Teenager on Marriage Pretext

Lucknow Man Arrested for Kidnapping Teenager on Marriage Pretext

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

March 21, 2026 23:41 IST

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A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Lucknow for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on the false promise of marriage, prompting a swift police response and the teenager's safe rescue.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man was arrested in Lucknow for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl.
  • The kidnapping was allegedly carried out under the pretext of marriage.
  • The arrest followed a complaint lodged by the girl's parents with the local police.
  • The accused, Gyan Prakash Verma, was arrested near Tedhi Pulia intersection.
  • The 17-year-old girl was successfully rescued by the police.

A man was arrested here on Saturday for allegedly kidnapping a 17-year-old girl on the pretext of marriage, police said.

On March 15, a complaint was lodged by the girl's parent at the local police station under BNS sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc) and 137 (2) (kidnapping) against Gyan Prakash Verma (20), they said.

 

Verma, a resident of Banda, was arrested near the Tedhi Pulia intersection on Saturday and the girl was rescued, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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