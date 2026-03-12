HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » News » Accused in Sultanpur Girl Abduction Case Sent to Jail

Source: PTI
March 12, 2026 21:36 IST

A man has been arrested in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl, leading to his imprisonment and the girl's safe rescue.

Key Points

  • Suraj Saroj has been arrested for allegedly abducting a 14-year-old girl in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The girl was allegedly abducted on March 3rd from a village under the Kudwar police station area.
  • The accused allegedly threatened the girl's father in an audio recording.
  • Police registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
  • The girl was rescued, and Suraj Saroj has been remanded to judicial custody.

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suraj Saroj, a resident of Amethi district, has been sent to jail, they said.

 

The girl was allegedly abducted from a village under the Kudwar police station area on March 3.

According to police, the girl's father lodged a complaint on March 9, alleging that Saroj took his daughter while the family was away from home.

The father also alleged that the accused sent him an audio recording on March 8, threatening to kill him and claiming that no action could be taken against him.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said, adding that the girl was rescued on March 9.

The accused, Suraj, was arrested on Wednesday from the Gomti bridge in Kudwar town.

Kudwar Station House Officer Tarun Patel said the accused was produced before a court on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk

