Accused in Sultanpur Girl Abduction Case Sent to Jail

A man has been arrested in Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh, for the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl, leading to his imprisonment and the girl's safe rescue.

A man has been arrested in connection with the alleged abduction of a 14-year-old girl here, police said on Thursday.

The accused, identified as Suraj Saroj, a resident of Amethi district, has been sent to jail, they said.

The girl was allegedly abducted from a village under the Kudwar police station area on March 3.

According to police, the girl's father lodged a complaint on March 9, alleging that Saroj took his daughter while the family was away from home.

The father also alleged that the accused sent him an audio recording on March 8, threatening to kill him and claiming that no action could be taken against him.

Based on the complaint, the police registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the police said, adding that the girl was rescued on March 9.

The accused, Suraj, was arrested on Wednesday from the Gomti bridge in Kudwar town.

Kudwar Station House Officer Tarun Patel said the accused was produced before a court on Thursday, which remanded him to judicial custody.