UP man gets death penalty in swift POCSO trial for minor's rape and murder

In a swift POCSO trial, a 22-year-old man in Kushinagar, Uttar Pradesh, received the death penalty for the rape and murder of a minor, highlighting the justice system's response to heinous crimes against children.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 22-year-old man in Kushinagar, UP, has been sentenced to death for the rape and murder of a minor.

The verdict was delivered in a swift trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The victim, a minor boy, went missing on February 22 and was found dead the next day.

Police completed the investigation in nine days, and the court delivered its judgment within 13 working days.

The accused was also fined Rs 3.25 lakh in addition to the death sentence.

A local court in Uttar Pradesh's Kushinagar district awarded the death penalty to a 22-year-old man for raping and murdering a minor, delivering the verdict in a swift trial under the POCSO Act.

Additional Sessions Judge/Special Judge (POCSO Act), Kushinagar, convicted the accused, Pintu alias Koyal, of Hiranhi Been Toli under Jattha Bazar police station, and sentenced him to death along with a fine of Rs 3.25 lakh, according to the order.

The case came to light last month, when a complaint was lodged regarding the disappearance of a minor boy, Ankush, who had gone to attend a tilak ceremony in his village on February 22. Despite efforts by family members, he could not be traced, and his body was found the next day near Khaira Mai temple.

Later, an FIR was registered at Jattha Bazar police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and the accused was arrested on February 25 and sent to judicial custody.

Swift Investigation and Trial

Police completed the investigation within nine working days and filed a charge sheet before the court on March 7 under sections 103(1) and 238(A) of the BNS, along with relevant provisions of the POCSO Act.

The court took cognisance of the case on March 8, and witnesses were examined on a day-to-day basis.

After finding sufficient evidence against the accused, the court delivered its judgment within 13 working days on March 25, sentencing him to death and imposing a monetary penalty, according to the order.