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Home  » News » Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Possessing Charas

Man Gets 10 Years In Jail For Possessing Charas

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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April 23, 2026 09:20 IST

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A man in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment for possession of charas, highlighting the strict enforcement of drug laws in India.

Key Points

  • A man in Jhansi has been sentenced to 10 years in jail for possession of charas.
  • The accused, Sanjay Singh, was arrested in 2008 with 300 grams of charas.
  • The court found Sanjay Singh guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
  • In addition to imprisonment, the court imposed a fine of Rs 1 lakh.

A court here has sentenced a man to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh in a 2008 case related to possession of charas, an official said.

Details of the Arrest and Charges

Assistant District Government Counsel Deepak Tiwari said the accused, Sanjay Singh, originally a resident of Kalyanpur in Kanpur and currently residing in Mahaveeran locality, was arrested on April 2, 2008, by then Premnagar police station in-charge Balbir Singh Gaur during a checking drive.

 

Recovery of Charas and Previous Offences

Police had recovered 300 grams of charas (hashish) from his possession and sent him to jail, he said, adding that several criminal cases, including chain snatching and robbery, were also registered against him at various police stations.

Court's Verdict and Sentencing

Additional District and Sessions Judge Sharad Chaudhary on Wednesday found the accused guilty under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and awarded him 10 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 1 lakh, Tiwari said.

The Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, prohibits the production, sale, purchase, possession, or use of illegal narcotics. Cases under the NDPS Act are tried in special courts. Convictions often carry significant jail terms and fines, reflecting India's strict stance against drug-related offences.
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Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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