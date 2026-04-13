Jharkhand Police Seize Rs 50 Lakh Worth of Narcotics in Chatra District

In a significant crackdown on drug trafficking, police in Chatra, Jharkhand, seized narcotics worth Rs 50 lakh, including opium and poppy derivatives, from a residential property.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Jharkhand police seized narcotics valued at Rs 50 lakh during a raid in Chatra district.

The raid uncovered 840 grams of opium, 315 kg of poppy husk, and 35 kg of poppy seed.

An FIR has been filed against three residents of the house under the NDPS Act.

Authorities are conducting raids to apprehend the suspects who are currently on the run.

The police have seized narcotics worth Rs 50 lakh during a raid on a house in Jharkhand's Chatra district, an officer said.

The raid was conducted within the Kunda police station limits, following a tip-off that narcotics had been kept in bulk in the house.

Details of the Narcotics Seizure

Chatra SP Sumit Agarwal said, "We have recovered 840 grams of opium, 315 kg of poppy husk, and 35 kg of poppy seed from the house. An FIR against three members of the house has been lodged under the NDPS Act."

The market value of the seized narcotics is around Rs 50 lakh, the SP said.

Ongoing Investigation

The accused are on the run, and raids are being conducted at several possible locations to apprehend them, he said.