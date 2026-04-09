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Delhi Police Arrest Two After Shootout in Rani Bagh Following Fatal Stabbing

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes Read Listen to Article

April 09, 2026 21:52 IST

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In Delhi, two suspects were arrested after a dramatic shootout with police in Rani Bagh, following their alleged involvement in the fatal stabbing of a 40-year-old man, prompting a full investigation into the motive and accomplices.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Two men were arrested after a shootout with Delhi police following a fatal stabbing in Rani Bagh.
  • The suspects, identified as Lal Babu and Kundan, allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man to death.
  • Police apprehended the suspects near Apeejay School after they allegedly opened fire, resulting in bullet injuries to both.
  • The motive behind the stabbing is under investigation, and police are searching for other suspects involved.

Two men were arrested following a brief exchange of fire with police in northwest Delhi's Rani Bagh area, hours after they allegedly stabbed a 40-year-old man to death on Thursday, an officer said.

The incident came to light after information was received from Bhagwan Mahavir Hospital regarding a man identified as Raju, a resident of Pitampura village, who had been admitted with stab injuries.

 

He was taken to the hospital by two of his friends after being attacked near a bus stand close to Ashiyana Apartments. However, he succumbed to injuries during treatment, he said.

A case was registered at the Rani Bagh police station, and multiple teams were formed to trace the assailants. The crime team inspected the spot and collected evidence, while investigators began scanning CCTV camera footage from the area to identify those involved.

Arrest and Investigation Details

"During the course of investigation, the suspects were identified as Lal Babu alias Lalu and Kundan, both residents of Pitampura, along with two others," the officer said.

Acting on a tip-off, one of the police teams located Babu and Kundan hiding in a park near a water tank close to Apeejay School in Rani Bagh. When the team attempted to apprehend them, the accused allegedly snatched service pistols from police personnel and opened fire.

"In self-defence, the team retaliated, and both accused sustained bullet injuries in their legs," the officer said, adding that they were subsequently overpowered and taken into custody.

Both injured accused were taken to a hospital, where their condition is stated to be stable. The accused, both aged around 20 years, are being questioned to ascertain their role in the crime and to trace the involvement of the other suspects who are currently absconding.

Police are probing the motive behind the murders, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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