Father, Son Held with 48 Kg of Ganja in Jharkhand

A father and son were arrested in Gumla, Jharkhand, after police seized 48 kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh from their home, leading to charges under the NDPS Act.

Key Points A father and son have been arrested in Gumla, Jharkhand for possession of a large quantity of ganja.

Police seized 48 kg of ganja, estimated to be worth Rs 40 lakh, from their residence.

The arrest was made following a tip-off about the ganja being stored at their home.

An FIR has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused have been sent to judicial custody.

Police arrested a man and his son with 48 kg of ganja worth Rs 40 lakh in Jharkhand's Gumla district.

Police arrested both following a tip-off that they had stocked ganja at their Badaik Colony home within Gumla Sadar police station limits.

Gumla Sadar OC Mahendra Karmalai said, "We arrested a man and his son during a raid and recovered 48 kg of ganja and Rs 39,280 in cash from their house."

The estimated market value of the seized ganja is around Rs 40 lakh, another official said.

An FIR has been registered in this regard under the relevant sections of the NDPS Act, and both have been sent to judicial custody.