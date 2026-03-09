Bhiwandi Man Held in Connection with Schoolgirl's Suicide

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Bhiwandi, India, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl, with police investigations revealing crucial evidence from phone records and chat history.

A man was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl, a police official said on Monday.

The schoolgirl's body was found three days after she went missing, Narpoli police station official senior inspector Vijay Kabdane said.

Investigation and Arrest

"Her body had injury marks. With the help of her phone call records and chat history, we arrested a 20-year-old man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for abetting her suicide. Further probe is underway," Kabdane said.