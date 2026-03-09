HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Bhiwandi Man Held in Connection with Schoolgirl's Suicide

Bhiwandi Man Held in Connection with Schoolgirl's Suicide

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read
March 09, 2026 16:48 IST

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Bhiwandi, India, for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl, with police investigations revealing crucial evidence from phone records and chat history.

Key Points

  • A 20-year-old man has been arrested in Bhiwandi for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl.
  • The schoolgirl's body was discovered three days after she was reported missing.
  • Police used the victim's phone call records and chat history to identify and arrest the suspect.
  • The suspect has been charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections related to abetment of suicide.

A man was arrested in Bhiwandi in Thane district for allegedly abetting the suicide of a 16-year-old girl, a police official said on Monday.

The schoolgirl's body was found three days after she went missing, Narpoli police station official senior inspector Vijay Kabdane said.

 

Investigation and Arrest

"Her body had injury marks. With the help of her phone call records and chat history, we arrested a 20-year-old man under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita sections for abetting her suicide. Further probe is underway," Kabdane said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
