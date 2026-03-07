NCP Leader Faces Charges After Student Suicide in Nanded

A student's suicide in Nanded has led to the booking of an NCP leader for alleged abetment, raising questions about the role of hostel fee pressures and mental harassment.

Key Points A 25-year-old student in Nanded, Maharashtra, tragically died by suicide.

Police have booked a local NCP leader for alleged abetment in connection with the student's death.

The student's father alleges that the hostel owner repeatedly pressured his daughter regarding outstanding hostel fees, leading to mental harassment.

The NCP leader, who owns the hostel, is accused of demanding outstanding fees and mentally harassing the student.

A case has been registered against the NCP leader for abetment to suicide and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

A 25-year-old student from a private homoeopathic medical college in Maharashtra's Nanded died by suicide, following which police booked a local NCP leader for alleged abetment, an official said on Saturday.

Akanksha Munjaji Gaikwad, whose parents work as brick kiln labourers, had been staying in a private hostel in the city's HUDCO area for the past two years.

The second-year student was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her hostel room on Friday.

Police said the hostel is owned by NCP leader Jeevan Ghogre Patil, a former leader of opposition in the Nanded Municipal Corporation.

Allegations of Harassment Over Hostel Fees

In a complaint to the police, Akanksha's father Munjaji Gaikwad alleged that the hostel owner had been repeatedly pressuring his daughter over pending hostel fees for the past eight to ten months.

"He frequently demanded the outstanding fees and mentally harassed my daughter. Unable to bear the pressure, she took the extreme step," the father said in his complaint.

Police Investigation and Charges

Based on the complaint, Nanded Rural police have registered a case against Ghogre Patil for abetment to suicide and under the Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, an official said.

Police said that more than 40 girls are staying at the hostel on a "cot-basis", with each student allegedly paying around Rs 2,500 per month.