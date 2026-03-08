HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Man Confesses to Murder of Teenage Girl in Etawah Police Station

Man Confesses to Murder of Teenage Girl in Etawah Police Station

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
March 08, 2026 18:45 IST

An Etawah man walked into a police station and confessed to the brutal murder of his teenage sister-in-law, revealing a tragic tale of abduction, strained relationships, and fatal violence.

Key Points

  • A 29-year-old man in Etawah confessed to police that he murdered his 17-year-old sister-in-law.
  • The man, Vijay Kushwaha, allegedly abducted the teenage girl from Saifai earlier in the week and fled to Delhi.
  • After returning to Etawah, an argument ensued, leading to the girl's murder by strangulation and blunt force trauma.
  • Kushwaha confessed to the crime at the Sadar Police Station, prompting his immediate arrest.

A 29-year-old man walked into a police station here early Sunday and confessed he had bludgeoned his sister-in-law to death with a brick, an officer said.

Vijay Kushwaha created a stir at the Sadar Police Station when he arrived at 3.40 am claiming to have killed his lover, an underage girl, at his house.

 

According to Circle Officer (Saifai) Ram Gopal Sharma, Kushwaha works as a contractual mechanic with the Delhi Jal Board. He allegedly abducted the 17-year-old girl on Wednesday and fled to Delhi, he said.

Following a complaint by the girl's family on Thursday, a case of abduction was registered at the Saifai Police Station.

"As police teams tracked their location to Delhi, the two returned to Etawah on a state transport bus Saturday night," the officer said.

At Kushwaha's house near Jain Dharamshala, an argument broke out between the two around 1.30 am.

In a fit of rage, Kushwaha allegedly strangled the girl and then used a brick to crush her head and face to ensure she was dead, the CO said.

Local Station House Officer Yashwant Singh said Kushwaha had been married for five years and has a son. Due to marital discord, his wife had been living with her parents for several months.

Meanwhile, Kushwaha developed a relationship with the girl, who was his wife's cousin, the police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
