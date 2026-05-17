Man Arrested For Allegedly Molesting Minor In Uttar Pradesh

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly abducting and molesting a minor girl after she refused his marriage proposal, sparking outrage and prompting a police investigation.

Key Points A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abducting and molesting a 17-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh.

The accused allegedly assaulted the victim after she rejected his marriage proposal.

The victim was allegedly beaten, molested, and held captive by the accused.

Police have taken the accused into custody and are conducting an interrogation.

A 24-year-old man was taken into custody for allegedly abducting and molesting a minor girl after she rejected his marriage proposal in the Beniganj Kotwali area of the district, police said on Sunday.

According to police, the accused has been identified as 24-year-old Atul.

The 17-year-old victim, who lives with her sister in Delhi, had returned to her village on May 3 to attend her uncle's wedding.

Details of the Alleged Assault

On the night of May 11, while attending a wedding function with her mother, the accused allegedly forced her to an isolated spot outside the village. The girl claimed that the accused had been pressurising her for a long time to speak to him and marry him.

When she refused, he allegedly tied her to a tree, beat her brutally with sticks, fists, and kicks, and molested her. He also stuffed a cloth into her mouth and kept her captive for several hours.

Police Investigation and Action

The accused then bit her private parts, causing severe bleeding, following which she lost consciousness. He allegedly fled the spot, leaving her there, the victim said.

The incident has triggered concern within the police administration after details of the alleged assault emerged in the media. Police have sent the girl for medical examination.

Hariyawan Circle Officer Ajit Kumar Singh said the accused has been taken into custody and is being interrogated. He added that strict legal action is being taken, considering the seriousness of the case.