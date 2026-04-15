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Home  » News » Mirzapur Man Arrested Over Alleged Forced Religious Conversion Attempt

Mirzapur Man Arrested Over Alleged Forced Religious Conversion Attempt

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read

April 15, 2026 18:51 IST

A 22-year-old man in Mirzapur, Uttar Pradesh, has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a young woman and attempting to force her religious conversion, sparking legal action under stringent anti-conversion laws.

Key Points

  • A man in Mirzapur was arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and attempting to forcibly convert her.
  • The arrest followed a complaint filed by the victim's mother, alleging the accused lured her daughter away with the intent of religious conversion.
  • The accused faces charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.
  • The abducted woman was rescued, and the accused has been sent to judicial custody after appearing in local court.

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly kidnapping a young woman here and attempting to forcibly convert her religion, officials said.

The accused, identified as Monu, a resident of the Ramaiypatti locality, was apprehended by a team from the Kotwali Dehat police station area following a complaint lodged by the woman's mother.

 

According to a press statement issued by police, the victim's mother submitted a written complaint on Tuesday alleging that the accused had lured away her daughter under false pretenses with the intent of changing her faith.

"Based on the complaint, an FIR was registered at Kotwali Dehat police station under relevant sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act," the statement said.

The abducted woman was rescued on Tuesday and the accused was arrested a day after.

After completing necessary legal formalities, the accused was produced before a local court which sent him to judicial custody, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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