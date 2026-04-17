UP Man, Parents Face Charges Over Forced Conversion, Marriage

An Uttar Pradesh man and his parents have been booked for allegedly abducting a Kolkata student, forcing her into religious conversion, and coercing her into marriage, sparking a police investigation.

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Key Points A man and his parents in Uttar Pradesh are accused of abducting a Kolkata student and forcing her into marriage and religious conversion.

The victim's father filed a complaint in Kolkata, leading to an FIR against the accused family.

The accused allegedly lured the victim with a false job offer and threatened her family after the forced marriage.

The man is already married with a child, according to the victim's father's petition.

Police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including kidnapping and criminal intimidation.

A married man and his parents have been booked for allegedly abducting a girl student from Kolkata, forcing her to convert to another religion, and then marrying her, a senior police officer said on Friday.

The Bhadohi police acted after the 23-year-old girl's father approached a court in Kolkata on March 24, seeking an FIR against the UP-based family, the officer said.

FIR Filed Against Accused Family

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Harkiran Kaur then registered an FIR on Thursday against 31-year-old Shibu Ansari, alias Shaib, his father Sohrab Ansari, and his mother Rukhsana, all residents of Khamariya Nagar under Aurai police station area, Superintendent of Police (SP) Abhinav Tyagi said.

The incident came to the light when Anjali, a 23-year-old third-year BCom student at Bangabasi College in Kolkata, who also worked as a tutor at St Xavier's School, didn't return home on February 25.

Investigation and Allegations of Abduction

After a search, the girl's father, Durga Prasad Sav - a native of Khamariya Nagar, but residing in Kolkata for several years - filed a complaint at the Beliaghata police station in Kolkata on February 28, SP Tyagi said.

Acting on location-based leads generated during the Kolkata Police's investigation, Anjali's parents travelled to Khamariya and confronted Shibu's parents on March 6, the police officer said.

Anjali's parents then learnt that Shibu had married their daughter and left the area, he added.

Threats and Legal Action

Shortly thereafter, Shibu allegedly called Anjali's mother and threatened to kill the family if they filed a complaint, Tyagi said.

In his petition, Anjali's father, Durga Prasad Sav, alleged that Shibu and his parents conspired to abduct Anjali from Kolkata by falsely offering her a job. After marriage, they took her to an undisclosed location, it said.

Sav's petition claimed that Shibu is already married and has a child, and that he is continuously issuing death threats to the family.

The SP said a case was registered on Thursday evening in compliance with the court's order.

The accused have been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) that include 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage, etc), 142 (wrongfully concealing or keeping in confinement, kidnapped or abducted person), 82(2) (marrying again while spouse is alive), 83 (fraudulently going through a marriage ceremony), 351(3) (criminal intimidation) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace).

Under Indian law, the accused could face charges related to abduction, forced marriage, and criminal intimidation. The investigation will likely involve gathering evidence, recording statements, and potentially locating the victim to ascertain the circumstances of her marriage and conversion.