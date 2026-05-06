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Man Arrested After Girl Dies By Suicide In Uttar Pradesh

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
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May 06, 2026 12:33 IST

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A 26-year-old man has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh after an 11-year-old girl died by suicide following alleged sexual assault, prompting a police investigation and community concern.

Key Points

  • A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh.
  • The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and multiple injuries on the minor's body, leading to a police investigation.
  • The victim's younger sister provided key testimony, revealing the accused's interactions with the girl.
  • Technical surveillance and CCTV footage helped establish the accused's involvement in the crime.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl, who later died by suicide due to trauma, police said on Wednesday.

The post-mortem report confirmed sexual assault and multiple injuries on the minor's body, including bite marks and nail scratches. The cause of death was found to be hanging, they said.

 

Investigation Uncovers Sexual Assault

According to ASP (South) Anshika Verma, the incident came to light on 27 April, when the girl, a Class 8 student, was found hanging at her home in Deoria Abdullaganj village under the Mirganj police station area. Initially, the family reported the death as suicide and was reluctant to pursue police action.

"The autopsy report changed the course of the investigation. It confirmed sexual assault and noted severe physical trauma. The cause of death was confirmed as hanging," Verma said.

Key Witness Testimony Leads to Arrest

A breakthrough in the case came from the statement of the victim's younger sister, who told police that the accused, Zeeshan (26), a resident of the same village, frequently loitered near the minor's school and allegedly gave her small sums of money to keep his interactions with her a secret, she said.

Police said that on the day of the incident, the accused allegedly lured the minor and assaulted her. Distressed by the incident, the child later took her own life while her mother was away, police said.

Accused Apprehended Based on Evidence

"Based on technical surveillance, CCTV footage, and statements from the family, we established Zeeshan's involvement. He was arrested near the Mirganj weekly market on Tuesday," they said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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