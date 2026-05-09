Man Held In UP For Alleged Forced Conversion Attempt

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been arrested for allegedly kidnapping a woman and attempting to force her religious conversion, sparking a police investigation.

Key Points A man was arrested in Muzaffarnagar, UP, for allegedly kidnapping a woman.

The accused is charged with attempting to force the woman's religious conversion for marriage.

Police registered a case under relevant sections of the BNS and the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act.

The woman was rescued by the police, and an investigation is underway.

A man has been arrested for attempting the religious conversion of a woman after allegedly kidnapping her for marriage in the Muzaffarnagar district of Uttar Pradesh, a police official said on Saturday.

Details of the Arrest and Charges

Superintendent of Police (City) Amrit Jain on Saturday said that acting on the complaint of a man, the police registered a case under sections 87 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage etc) and 137 (kidnapping) of the BNS and under the provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act against Sameer Khan and arrested him.

Woman Rescued; Investigation Ongoing

The woman was also rescued, the police said, and added that the matter was being investigated.

Complaint Details

According to a complaint lodged with the police, the brother of the 25-year-old woman had alleged that she was taken away by Khan on May 7 from the house for marriage and an attempt was made to convert her religion in the Nai Mandi police station area.