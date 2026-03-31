Man held for firing at petrol pump over old dispute in Thane

A history-sheeter has been arrested in Thane, Maharashtra, after allegedly firing at a man at a petrol pump due to an ongoing dispute, highlighting the city's ongoing efforts to combat crime.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points A 39-year-old history-sheeter was arrested for allegedly shooting a man at a Thane petrol pump.

The shooting stemmed from a prior dispute between the accused and the victim.

Police recovered a country-made pistol and the victim's motorbike from the accused.

The accused has a criminal record with multiple cases of attempted murder and robbery.

The accused has been remanded in police custody until April 2.

Police have arrested a 39-year-old history-sheeter for allegedly firing at a man at a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Thane city, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on March 27 at the petrol pump located in the Panchpakhadi area.

Inzamam Amiruddin Siddiqui (26) had gone there to refuel his scooter when the accused, Zabiullah Shafiqur Rahman Khan, confronted him over a previous dispute, Naupada police station's senior inspector Abhay Mahajan.

The accused allegedly fired two rounds with the intent to kill Siddiqui and also threatened his girlfriend before fleeing on the former's motorbike, the official said.

The accused had switched off his mobile phone to evade arrest. Later, based on confidential information, the police laid a trap and apprehended the accused in the Wagle Estate area here on March 29, he said.

The police recovered a country-made pistol used in the crime and the complainant's motorbike from him, the official said.

Accused's Criminal History

"The accused is a history-sheeter with at least eight serious cases registered against him at Wagle Estate, Srinagar, and Rabodi police stations here on charges of attempt to murder, robbery and arms possession," Mahajan said.

Following the arrest, the accused was produced before a local court which remanded him in police custody till April 2, he added.