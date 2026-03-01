Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna

A notorious criminal, Amit Kumar, was apprehended in Patna following a dramatic shootout with police, thwarting a planned crime and bringing an end to his evasion from justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Police arrested a man, identified as Amit Kumar, wanted in several criminal cases, after a brief exchange of fire in Pirbahor locality of Patna, an officer said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, SP (Central) Patna, Mamta Kalyani said, "The incident took place in the early hours on Sunday. Police received information that Kumar was preparing to commit a crime on Marine Drive. A team was formed, and a trap was laid. After noticing the police, Kumar fired at the cops. Police retaliated and resorted to controlled firing. Finally, police overpowered him."

"Kumar sustained a bullet injury in his leg... he is undergoing treatment at a government hospital," said the SP.

Investigation Details

He was also wanted in connection with a case pertaining to an attempt by two armed criminals to enter the Patna Civil court premises in January this year.

Further investigation is on, the SP said.