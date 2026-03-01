HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna

Criminal Arrested After Exchange of Fire in Patna

Source: PTI
March 01, 2026 10:27 IST

A notorious criminal, Amit Kumar, was apprehended in Patna following a dramatic shootout with police, thwarting a planned crime and bringing an end to his evasion from justice.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Amit Kumar, wanted in multiple criminal cases, was arrested in Patna after a shootout with police.
  • The arrest occurred after police received information that Kumar was planning a crime on Marine Drive.
  • Kumar sustained a leg injury during the exchange of fire and is receiving treatment.
  • Kumar was also wanted in connection with an attempt to enter the Patna Civil Court premises earlier this year.

Police arrested a man, identified as Amit Kumar, wanted in several criminal cases, after a brief exchange of fire in Pirbahor locality of Patna, an officer said on Sunday.

Talking to reporters, SP (Central) Patna, Mamta Kalyani said, "The incident took place in the early hours on Sunday. Police received information that Kumar was preparing to commit a crime on Marine Drive. A team was formed, and a trap was laid. After noticing the police, Kumar fired at the cops. Police retaliated and resorted to controlled firing. Finally, police overpowered him."

 

"Kumar sustained a bullet injury in his leg... he is undergoing treatment at a government hospital," said the SP.

Investigation Details

He was also wanted in connection with a case pertaining to an attempt by two armed criminals to enter the Patna Civil court premises in January this year.

Further investigation is on, the SP said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
