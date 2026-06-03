UP Man Gets Life Sentence For Killing Employer

A man in Uttar Pradesh has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2022 murder of his employer, highlighting the success of the 'Operation Conviction' campaign.

Key Points A man in Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his employer in 2022.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on the convicted man, Arjun alias Chhotu.

The case was pursued under Uttar Pradesh Police's 'Operation Conviction' campaign for speedy convictions.

Baghpat Police and the prosecution department effectively presented evidence leading to the conviction.

A court in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district has sentenced a man to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 after convicting him of murdering his employer in 2022, police said on Tuesday.

Additional District and Sessions Judge (Special SC/ST Court) Vishnu Prasad Agrawal delivered the verdict convicting the accused, Arjun alias Chhotu, they said.

Details of the Murder Case

According to police, Arjun, a resident of Mukundpur village in Jharkhand's Garhwa district, was booked under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code at Baraut police station in 2022 for allegedly killing his employer.

'Operation Conviction' Campaign

Police said the case had been identified under the Uttar Pradesh Police's "Operation Conviction" campaign, which aimed to secure speedy convictions in serious criminal cases.

Baghpat Police and the prosecution department effectively pursued the case in court, officials said.

Based on the prosecution's arguments and evidence presented during the trial, the court found the accused guilty and awarded him life imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 20,000.

Priority for Justice

Police officials said ensuring conviction of offenders involved in serious crimes remains a priority and that the "Operation Conviction" campaign will continue.