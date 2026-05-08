Domestic Help Gets Life Sentence For Employer's Murder

A domestic help in Jhansi has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his employer, highlighting the tragic consequences of a financial dispute.

Key Points A domestic help, Wasim, has been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of his employer in Jhansi.

The court found Wasim guilty of murder and imposed a fine of Rs 63,000.

The murder occurred on July 29, 2024, in a rented house in the Talaiya locality.

Wasim confessed to murdering his employer, Abid Khan, over a financial dispute and attempting to burn the body.

A court here has sentenced a domestic help to life imprisonment for murdering his employer nearly two years ago, prosecution officials said on Friday.

Court Convicts Accused In Murder Case

Assistant District Government Counsel Ravi Prakash Goswami said the verdict was delivered by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge (I) Sunil Kumar Yadav.

The court convicted Wasim, a resident of Shahpur in Muzaffarnagar district, and sentenced him to life imprisonment after finding him guilty of murder. It also imposed a total fine of Rs 63,000 under various sections of law.

Details Of The Crime

According to the prosecution, the case dates back to July 29, 2024, when Hanif Malik, a resident of Okhla in Delhi, lodged a complaint at the City Kotwali police station.

According to the complaint, Malik's nephew Abid Khan used to live in a rented house in the Talaiya locality along with his employee Wasim and was engaged in the business of selling plastic goods.

On the morning of July 29, Abid's charred body was found inside the rented accommodation.

Local residents told police that they saw Wasim fleeing from the house in the morning. He was later arrested and sent to jail.

Confession And Investigation

During interrogation, the accused confessed that he had murdered his employer over a financial dispute and later attempted to burn the body to destroy evidence, police said.

After completing the investigation, the police filed a charge sheet in the court, which, after completion of the trial, convicted the accused and awarded the sentence.